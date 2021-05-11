Kamaldeen Sulemana scores 10th goal of the season

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ajax target Kamaldeen Sulemana has reached double figures for goals this season after netting for the 10th time on Monday night.

The talented winger scored as Nordsjælland drew 2-2 with Copenhagen in Danish top-flight with Ajax director Marc Overmas present at the Right to Dream park in Farum.



He was wm adjudged man of the match.



Kamaldeen opened the scoring four minutes into the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes.



Copenhagen equalised but Nordsjælland went in front again before the away side snatched a point with their second goal in the 71st minute.



Kamaldeen's man of the match performance left Overmas greatly impressed.

The Dutch great is expected to convince Ajax chairman Frank Eijken and cheif executive Edwin Van der Sar to improve the club's bid for the youngster.



Ajax have already had a £10million bid turned down for the winger in the January transfer window.



They must act fast because in recent weeks there have been reported interest from other European heavyweights including Manchester United and Bayern Munich.



Sulemana is a product of the famous Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.