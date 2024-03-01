Kamaldeen Sulemana should have scored against Liverpool - Southampton manager

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton manager, Russell Martin has expressed frustration over the missed opportunities by Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana, in front of goal.

Martin spoke about the winger’s finishing woes following Southampton’s 3-0 fifth-round FA Cup loss to Liverpool at Anfield.



Sulemana, started for the first time since his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.



Before the game, he had made a handful of appearances off the bench.

Despite showing promise, Sulemana squandered a couple of chances during the match against Liverpool, prompting his manager to address his performance.



“I thought he was great, but he should score. The next step for Kamaldeen is getting things right in the final third. Even when he had a run of games before he got injured he only got three assists,” Martin remarked to the Daily Echo.



“He has a lot of moments that should lead to more – he knows that. He is so talented. I thought he was great against Liverpool. He was so disciplined in his position and did a good job out of possession for the team. He had some amazing moments with the ball,” the manager added.