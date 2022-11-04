Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers fresh injury 18 days to 2022 World Cup

Ghana’s winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

With just 18 days to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana’s winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has suffered an ankle injury in training.

The player was reportedly fit on Wednesday but was later left out of Rennes squad for their game against AEK Larnaca in the final Europa League group on Thursday.



Coach Bruno Genesio broke the news of Kamaldeen’s latest injury and disclosed that the club is hoping that player would fit before the World Cup.



“He had pain in his ankle yesterday, he was injured. I hope for him that he will be fine for the World Cup.”



The 20-year-old missed Ghana’s World Cup playoffs against Nigeria after he suffered a back injury that kept him out for 74 days.



With 14 games this season, the Ghanaian has scored once and assisted twice.



Although coach Otto Addo has options when it comes to the flanks it is unknown if the coach will still reserve a place for the silky winger in his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is in Group H and will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.







