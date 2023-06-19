Kamaldeen, two others to join Black Meteors today in Morocco ahead of U-23 AFCON

from L-R: Kamaldeen, Ernest and Ransford

Kamaldeen Suleman, Ernest Nuamah, and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer are three members of the Black Stars who will join the Black Meteors in camp on Monday, June 19 as they prepare for the 2023 CAF U-23 Championship in Morocco.

The trio played a part in Ghana’s 0-0 draw with Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifier on Sunday, June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.



Nordsjaelland’s Ernest Nuamah was a second-half substitute when he replaced Kamaldeen while Ransford was an unused substitute.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side are currently on a training tour in Cairo, Egypt preparing for the 2023 Total Energies U23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be played in Morocco from Saturday, June 24 to Saturday, July 8.



The Black Meteors drew 1-1 with the current holders of the U-23 AFCON trophy Egypt in a friendly match on Thursday, June 15 at the Alexandria Stadium.

Ghana will engage Egyptian side Zamalek in their second test on Tuesday, June 20 before they jet off to Morocco.



The Black Meteors will kick off their campaign against Congo on Sunday, June 25, before playing hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 and then Guinea on Friday, June 30.



The U-23 AFCON will serve as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris, France where the top three teams from the competition will automatically qualify for the Olympics.



LSN/FNOQ