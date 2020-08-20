Sports News

Kankam Boadu to host maiden sports show on Monday

A photo of the sports crew at Pure FM

Ace sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu, has officially joined Pure Fm, a subsidiary of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) after parting ways with Nhyira FM of the Multimedia Group Limited.

Bright Kankam Boadu, affectionately known in the media circles as BKB is not a new figure to Angel Broadcasting Network after having spent some time at Abrepo-based Angel 96.1 FM in his successful media career.



In his current team to Pure FM are Kwabena Afriyie Obeng (OB Thrice), Christian Adusei, Andy Kacylas, Bright Yeboah Taylor, Atsu Sebeh and Abigail Adu Boahen.

Pure FM sports program will officially take off on Monday, August 24, 2020 between 10 am and 12noon and 3 pm to 4pm respectively.



Bright Kankam Boadu worked with Fomtomfrom TV, Ashh FM, Fox FM and Angel FM.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.