Karela United CEO Elloeny Amande quashes government support claims

Karela United FC Chief Executive Officer, Elloeny Amande

Karela United FC Chief Executive Officer, Elloeny Amande has rubbished claims that government is disadvantaging opposition clubs by supporting the Ainyinase-based club.

Great Olympics Director Oluboi Commodore said in an interview that Ghana Premier League are at the disadvantage since government companies are sponsoring Karela which gives them an advantage.



Karela have financial backing from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ghana Gas.



However, Mr. Amande opines there is wrongdoing on their part to be getting sponsorships from state entities claiming they have a business relationship the two parties at the moment.



"GNPC is sponsoring Karela United FC from a commercial viewpoint and not a philanthropic point of view. It is the reason they occupy the front space of my jersey. If it was a donation, we wouldn’t have placed them there. GNPC in the past have donated Karela but now it is a commercial arrangement," Mr. Amande told Nhyira FM.

"Goil sponsors Kotoko and Hearts, why hasn’t he questioned why GOIL is sponsoring the two clubs. It is not for Oluboi to say it is inappropriate Every board and management makes their own decisions. Kotoko and Hearts have presented their proposals to earn this support. Nothing stops the hierarchy of Olympics to write proposals for support. We must not give oxygen for some of these statements to move around.



The former TV sports anchor has asked the Great Olympics boss to quit loathing on their accomplishments.



"Oluboi has become our Sanballat and Tobiah from the Nehemiah story in the Bible. He is just throwing stones from outside. I won’t respond directly to him but he can go anywhere he wants, it is his right. I am only focused on working hard to bring more sponsors to support my club. We need to focus on working at bringing more commercial support into football and help it to grow. Mr. Amande expressed.



Karela lead the Ghana Premier League standings at the end of the first round as they aim at finishing at a top four place at the end of the season.