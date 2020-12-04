Karela United President Abena Brigidi targets top 4 finish

Karela United President Abena Brigidi

Karela United President Abena Brigidi is aiming at his side finishing in the top 4 this season.

The Pride of the West are currently top of the table with 7points after 3 match days.



Karela United are yet to taste a defeat in the League this season keeping their hopes of finishing among the top four teams at the end of the season.



Brigidi says her side’s main target for the season is to place themselves among the four best teams.



“This season were are actually targeting the top four, that is our ultimate for the season and that’s what we are looking forward to,” she told TV3 in an interview.

“So far so good we have started the season well and we hope to maintain that throughout.



Karela United have so far managed wins over Inter Allies and Dreams FC at home after grabbing a draw away in their League opener against Ashanti Gold.



Meanwhile, the team is yet to taste a defeat at their famous Anyinase CAM park which has turned into a fortress for visiting teams.