Karela United coach Evans Adotey bent on beating Medeama

Karela United coach, Evans Adotey

Karela United coach Augustine Evans Adotey is confident of victory ahead of their matchday 28 game against Medeama SC.

The Pride of the West will play the Yellow and Mauve away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.



Speaking ahead of the game, the former Ghana U-20 assistant coach is aiming to pick the three points at stake in order to boost their chances of winning the league or finishing in the top four.



Asked if his side can beat Medeama, he said, “Why not, we can beat Medeama.”

“Olympics came and drew here [CAM PARK], we can also go and win or draw over there, so it is not a difficult task.” Evans Adotey said.



Evans Adotey has led Karela to two wins and three draws in their last five matches.



They sit 4th on the table with 43 points after 27 matches.