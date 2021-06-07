Karela United coach Evans Adotey not giving up on top four hopes

Karela United coach, Evans Adotey

Karela United head coach, Evans Adotey, has said that they are not giving up on their top-four hopes in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Nzema derby was hosted at the Akoon Community Park on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



An 85th-minute header by Medeama’s towering central defender, Vincent Atingah was enough to send the Anyinase based club back to their Crosby Awuah Memorial Park empty-handed.



The defeat sinks Karela into 6th on the league log with 43 points after 28 matches.



After the game, Evans Adotey said he is still not giving up on the top four finish despite the defeat to Medeama.

“We [Karela United] are on course [for the top four], we are not down at all," he said.



“We only need to go back and make sure we take the three points away from Legon Cities," he added



Karela United will welcome Legon Cities FC to the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday, June 13, 2021, for matchday 29 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.