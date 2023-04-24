Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko blames attackers for Legon Cities defeat

Karela United coach, Shaibu Tanko

Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko has attributed his team's defeat to Legon Cities to a lack of cutting edge in the final third of the pitch.

Maxwell Koandu's side earned a narrow win at a challenging venue, the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, thanks to Michel Otou's first-half strike and then a late goal by Alex Aso, moving them away from the relegation zone.



In spite of the numerous chances they created, Karela United FC were unable to make them count, resulting in their third home defeat of the season while worsening their relegation woes.

"It's been a difficult game in 90 minutes because one of the fundamentals is that if you have it and don't use it, you lose it. We had three clear chances in the first half but couldn't capitalize on them; they had one and were able to add another in the second half," he told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



Karela United are 17th in the Ghana Premier League league after 27 games, with 32 points. In their next league game, they will face Real Tamale United.