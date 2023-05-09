Karela United coach confident they will survive relegation

Karela are 13th on the league log

Head Coach of Karela United, Shaibu Tanko says he is satisfied with the performance of his charges in their goalless drawn game against leaders Aduana Stars on match day-30 of the betPawa Premier League.

Karela United have been impressive in their last three meetings, winning two and drawing one.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, coach Shaibu said: "It has been a match that is on my heart and indeed I mean we've drawn it and I'm happy. I was expecting a win but thank God had a draw. We have not lost the match and that is most appreciative”.



Quizzed if Karela United can maintain their premier league status, the former Real Tamale United (RTU) manager said “Definitely, the team is going to stay in the Premier League. The way we played today, we are going to improve on it and if we do, it is going to be welcome news to the team,” he added.

Having picked a vital point away, Karela United will welcome struggling Great Olympics to the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park on Sunday, May 21 for their match day-31 clash.



LL/KPE