Karela United defeats Inter Allies at new stadium

Karela United played at their new pitch

It was new start at home and Karela United ensured they opened the newly constructed artificial pitch at Nzema-Aiyinase with a 1-0 win over Inter Allies on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

In-form striker Diwiase Taylor converted a spot-kick after 75 minutes to seal the win for the home side.



Inter Allies were called into action too early in the match and by the 18th-minute goalkeeper, Rashid Seidu had produced a fantastic save to deny Karela.



On the half-hour mark, Allies replied through Collins Kudjoe whose long-range shot was tipped over by Yaw Ansah Fufro, the Karela United goalkeeper.

Before the break, Inter Allies had a counter-attack in session but Richmond Lamptey shots just wide.



The exchanges were nice for the eyes but not much goal-scoring efforts were produced.



Karela United have four points from two matches and Inter Allies have no point after drawing their opener with Dreams FC last Monday.