Karela United defeats Inter Allies at new stadium

Karela United New Karela United played at their new pitch

Sun, 22 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

It was new start at home and Karela United ensured they opened the newly constructed artificial pitch at Nzema-Aiyinase with a 1-0 win over Inter Allies on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

In-form striker Diwiase Taylor converted a spot-kick after 75 minutes to seal the win for the home side.

Inter Allies were called into action too early in the match and by the 18th-minute goalkeeper, Rashid Seidu had produced a fantastic save to deny Karela.

On the half-hour mark, Allies replied through Collins Kudjoe whose long-range shot was tipped over by Yaw Ansah Fufro, the Karela United goalkeeper.

Before the break, Inter Allies had a counter-attack in session but Richmond Lamptey shots just wide.

The exchanges were nice for the eyes but not much goal-scoring efforts were produced.

Karela United have four points from two matches and Inter Allies have no point after drawing their opener with Dreams FC last Monday.

