Karela United earn vital 2-1 win over Aduana Stars

Karela United players

Forward Diawise Taylor netted a brace as Karela United came back from a goal down to beat former champions Aduana Stars 2-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

The premier league's leading scorer extended his tally of the season with a last-minute header to secure all three points for the hosts.



Aduana Stars started the game on a bright note and wasted no time in taking the lead after forward Bright Adjei scored with just six minutes played.



Karela were immediately awoken from the early slum and came close a number of times.



But with three minutes to half time, the unstoppable striker levelled to keep the score at 1-1.

Aduana under new coach Asare Bediako returned from the break hoping to get another goal, with improved performance.



However, the league leaders proved why they are topped of the table as they kept it cool and dominated possession.



And with the game almost over, Diawise Taylor rose high to head in the winner as Karela returned to winning ways.



The win keeps them in firm grasp of the top spot.