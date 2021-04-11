Karela United eye win to keep pace with Oly Dade as they play Inter Allies

Inter Allies plays Karela United today

Inter Allies will start life in the second round in Dawu with a tricky week 19 fixture against Karela United on Sunday.

The Capelli boys are desperate for points in their battle for league survival.



Allies will hope to improve on their performance following a 1-1 stalemate with Dreams FC last week at the same venue.



Meanwhile Karela United have relinquished their position on top of the table to Great Olympics after their 1-1 draw against Ashgold last week.



The Aiyinase based outfit will be looking to win to keep the pressure on the Dade Boys who play away to Legon Cities at 3pm today.



Officially this match will be the only second meeting between both sides, with Karela having a 1-0 win from the reverse fixture.



Before that, they had met twice in the Ghana Premier League but both results wouldn’t count – both seasons were truncated.

2017/18 Season: Truncated:



Karela United 2-1 Inter Allies:



2019/20 Season – Truncated:



Karela United 2-1 Inter Allies



2020/21 Season:



Karela United 1-0 Inter Allies

Inter Allies ?-? Karela United



Probable line-ups:



Inter Allies XI



Rashid Seidu, Ivan Anokye Mensah, Isah Ali, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Hashmin Musah, Gockel Ahortor, Richmond Lamptey, Kingsley Fidelis Kuku, Samuel Armah, Richard Arthur, Nafiu Sulemana.



Karela XI



Richard Baidoo, Kweku Osei , Kwadwo Addai, Kamaridi Mamudu, Shaibu Iddrisu, Evans Sarfo, Sadiq Alhassan, Umar Bashiru, Richard Berko, Agyenim Boateng, Diwiasie Taylor.

Match officials:



REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA AND ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI



4TH REFEREE: OBED DANQUAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA YEBOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



CLUB SAFETY & SECURITY OFFICER: PATRICK MARTEY BOY