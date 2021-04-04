Karela United fight to draw 1-1 against Ashgold SC

Ashgold took the lead before Karela United levelled it up

A strong performance from Karela United has seen the team come from behind to draw 1-1 against Ashanti Gold SC this afternoon.

The Miners today traveled to Anyinase to take on the matchday 18 opponent of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park.



Billed to be a tough fixture, both teams gave it their all and fought till the end in a bid to amass the needed three points.



In the first half, Ashanti Gold SC took the lead in the 38th minute when Seth Osei found the back of the net.

Now behind, Karela United upped their game in a bid to find the equalizer. Although talisman Diawisie Taylor missed a penalty kick in the second half, a late equalizer from Umar Bashiru ensured that the game ended in a 1-1 draw.



Karela United hence stays in second and misses out on reclaiming the top spot. Meanwhile, Ashanti Gold SC stays in the 12th spot on the league table.