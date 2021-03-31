Karela United given 14 day deadline to pay GFA fine

Karela United

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have been given a deadline of 14 days to pay the Ghana Football Association a fine of GH¢3000 for a misconduct charge.

The action has been taken against the club for their violation of the Approved GFA Matchday Covid-19 Protocols in their 2021 Ghana Premier League home match against Asante Kotoko.



In the said match, Karela United clearly violated Article 6.1 of the Ghana FA Covid-19 Match Day Protocols.

As a result the club has been fined GH¢ 3000 and have a 14-day deadline to pay the amount.



However, their temporary sanction of playing games behind closed doors initially slapped on them by the GFA in the wake of the issue has been lifted.