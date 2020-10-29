Karela United make ex-Kotoko midfielder Umar Basiru sixth signing

Bashir has been handed a lifeline to whip his career back on track

Karela United have announced the signing of midfielder Umar Bashir as the sixth signing in the offseason.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: Good afternoon. .. it's exactly 1:30 pm and we are delighted to welcome another midfield sensation Umar, formerly of Asante Kotoko to the home of 'Pride and Passion'... Enjoy your stay Umar



Bashir has been handed a lifeline to whip his career back on track after a failed stint at Asante Kotoko.



The former WAFA SC player was unsettled as a Porcupine Warriors and got axed from the team after just a year.

He four years at the renowned academy side after joining in 2014.



Karela have recruited Godfred Adotey (midfielder), Augustine Randolf (defender), Yaw Ansah (goalkeeper), Obed Kofi Sam (midfielder) and Prosper Avoh (defender)