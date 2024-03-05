Karela United owner Haruna Iddrisu laments state of Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

Karela United owner, Haruna Iddrisu

Karela United owner Haruna Iddrisu has expressed concerns about the deteriorated state of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The stadium's current condition has rendered it unfit to host Ghana Premier League matches, posing difficulties for Karela United.



Addressing Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu highlighted the challenges his club is facing due to the unavailability of a suitable stadium for training and matches. He specifically called on the Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, to prioritize the rehabilitation of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



"I’m struggling now to even get a stadium for training and even for my matches. This weekend I’m playing the Porcupine Warriors (Kotoko).

"I have sent them to Nalerigu, and they have already protested that the standard of the pitch is not good," Haruna Iddrisu stated.



The plea comes ahead of Karela United's match against Asante Kotoko scheduled for Sunday, March 10.



In response to the challenges, Karela United had previously announced the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex as their new home ground for the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.