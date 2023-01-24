11
Karela United owner Haruna Iddrisu replaced as Minority Leader in parliament

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Karela United's new owner, Haruna Iddrisu has lost his position as the Minority Leader in Ghana's 8th Parliament.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South who has been the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament for the past six years has been relieved of his job effective immediately.

He will be replaced by former Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson according to a statement released by the NDC that has been sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Haruna Iddrisu completed his takeover of Karela United before the Ghana Premier League went on break for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite confirming the news at the time, he stated that he is yet to take over officially as the new owner and bankroller of Karela United and went ahead to assure the fans that he won't take the club away from their community.

He is also a shareholder in Division One League club, Steadfast Football Club which is based in Tamale.

Below is the statement from NDC confirming Haruna Iddrisu's removal as Minority Leader.

