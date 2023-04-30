Karela United ruthlessly cruise past Berekum Chelsea with a 4-1 victory

Karela United

Karela United displayed top form on Sunday afternoon to see off Berekum Chelsea with a 4-1 win in the Ghana Premier League.

In a game played at Cam Park, the hosts capitalized on the home advantage to secure three big points.



Following a very good start to the Week 29 encounter, Karela United scored the first goal in the 17th minute.



A penalty kick awarded to the side was converted by Emmanuel Owusu Boakye with ease.



A minute later, a very good chance fell to the attacker who made no mistake but scored to double the lead for his team.

Before the break, an equaliser from Kharim Ayeh did a lot of damage to Berekum Chelsea to give Karela United a healthy lead to take into halftime.



After recess, Medeama SC netted a consolation through a strike from Kofi Ansu Patrick.



However, a fourth from Evans Adomako sealed the delightful 4-1 victory for Karela United.