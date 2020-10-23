Karela United sings goalkeeper Richard Baidoo on loan from Hearts of Oak

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Karela United has signed goalkeeper Richard Baidoo on loan from Accra Hearts of Oak for the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.
Baidoo, 22, has been shipped out on a loan expedition due to competition at the club.
He has joined the Green and Red side to improve his stock ahead of the new campaign.
With Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah, and Benjamin Mensah in that order, young Baidoo falls down the pecking order.
The former Red Bull Academy product previously played on loan at second-tier side Samartex FC during the truncated 2019-20 season.
