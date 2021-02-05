Karela United stay top of the Ghana Premier League despite draw with Legon Cities

Karela United

Legon Cities and Karela United shared the spoils in match-day 12 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

There were no goals at the end of 90 minutes but the result meant Karela stayed top of the Ghana Premier League, a point ahead of Accra Great Olympics.



The game was off to a slow start with both sides showing little attacking intents.



Top scorer of the league Taylor Diawiase had a chance to put the visitors in the lead, but his free header narrowly missed the target just halfway through the first half.



Legon Cities had a penalty appeal turned down by Referee Bismark Appiah in a handball incident involving Karela United defender Godfred Adotey.



It was a lackluster performance from the home side but striker Jonah Attuquaye came close with a long-range drive in the late stages of the game but his effort failed to hit the target.



The first half ended goalless.

Bashir Umar at the start of the second half was gifted a glorious opportunity to put Karela United in the lead but failed to hit the target one-on-one with Legon Cities goalkeeper Komla Selorm Winfred.



The game sparked to life with both sides looking to get the opener and Jonah Attuquaye came close for Legon Cities but his low shot from a free-kick once again failed to find the target.



Taylor had a chance to give Karela United the lead in the 74th minute but Legon Cities defender Nat Kwame Akwah provided a good block to deny the attacker.



Legon Cities were very poor in the final third with most of their attacking strides in the second half failing to test Karela United goalkeeper Richard Baidoo.



Both sides settled for a point each at the end of the match.