Karela United to undergo massive shake-up ahead of new season

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Operations at Karela United Club, Lawrence Cudjoe Saforo, has said the club will undergo a massive overhaul to improve performance ahead of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League season.

According to Saforo, they are keen on augmenting the squad with top quality players while others will have to leave to make room for new ones as they strive to build a formidable and fearsome side.

Speaking with West End Radio, Saforo firmly emphasized that this process is a regular procedure that occurs at the end and beginning of every soccer season, as they aim to make changes within the playing squad.

He mentioned that with this shake-up, the club will be in a stronger position to compete fiercely in all competitions and reignite the passion of their fans.

Karela United ended the 2022/23 season with a 7th place and amassed 47 points from 34 games, having won 13, conceded 13 defeats and drawn 8.

