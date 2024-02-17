Karela United unveil new home ground ahead of 2023/24 GPL second round

Karela United park

Ghana Premier League side, Karela United, have officially introduced the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex as their new home ground ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club shared images of the new venue in the North East Region on Friday, February 16.



This development signifies a shift from their previous home venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, where Karela United had been playing their home matches since the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Formerly based in Anyinase, where they utilised the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, Karela United have unveiled the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex to serve as their home ground in the second round of the league campaign.



The decision to move to the new venue comes after concerns about the poor condition of the Aliu Mahama stadium during a recent match against Asante Kotoko in the FA Cup.

The unveiling of the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex is expected to provide a better playing surface and enhance the overall football experience for fans.



Karela United, currently positioned 16th in the league standings with 17 points after 17 games, aims to use the new facility as a catalyst for success in the second round.



Their upcoming home game against Legon Cities on February 25, 2024, will mark the inaugural match at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.