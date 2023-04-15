0
'Karela United very prepared for Sunday's game against Medeama' - PRO

Sat, 15 Apr 2023

Karela United PR Officer, Samuel Enyan, has declared his team's readiness for their upcoming Ghana Premier League clash against Medeama SC on Sunday.

The match, which is a 2022/23 season matchday 26 fixture of the league, is expected to be a crucial one for both teams.

Speaking to New Day FM ahead of the game, Enyan assured fans of Karela United that his side is well prepared for the challenge ahead.

He acknowledged the difficulty of the match against their regional rivals but promised a positive response from the players.

"We are very prepared for this coming Sunday's game," Enyan said. "They should keep praying for us. It won't be an easy game, but hopefully, they should look forward to a positive result. We will do our best and take the three points."

Karela United are currently placed 11th on the league table with 32 points after 25 games. However, the team is hopeful of securing a win against Medeama SC, which would be crucial in their bid to climb up the league standings.

