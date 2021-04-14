Karela United win will motivate us in subsequent matches – Inter Allies goalkeeper

Inter Allies goalkeeper Rashid Seidu

Inter Allies shot-stopper, Rashid Seidu believes his side's win against Karela United will give them the needed push to turn around their season.

The Capelli boys have had a poor run of form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season and are bottom on the table with 16 points.



They will play Hearts of Oak on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Having defeated Karela United in week 19 of the domestic top-flight league last Sunday, Rashid Seidu says the win will serve as a huge motivation for him and his teammates heading into their subsequent matches.

"We are working hard so we will continue working hard and take it from there – it’s a great motivation.”



“I think it’s the whole team, more like, when the team is performing definitely we will see more individual performance and now you can see we are playing well and scoring goals so our performance has been noticed."



"We knew it was going to be a difficult game as in facing Karela who were on top – but we stood together as a team and we worked together and I think it paid off," he told newsmen.