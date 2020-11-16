Karela coach Evans Adotey satisfied with away draw against Ashantigold

Karela United coach, Evans Adotey

Karela United coach, Evans Adotey has expressed his satisfaction in his side's draw in Obuasi against Ashantigold on matchday one of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Anyinase based outfit earned a point on the road after a much improved second-half performance saw them to a draw 2-2.



“I am not too happy, but I am happy…one point is better than zero,” he said after the game.



Karela United shot into the lead through striker Diawise Taylor but the Miners recovered immediately, equalizing from Appiah McCarthy's deflected freekick and a header from Hans Kwofie.



But Samuel Ofori connected to a defense splitting pass from Man of the Match Umar Bashiru to level the scores.

“It's all about setting your objectives right and ensuring that your players go by the principles of play. Having taken the lead…it took less than 12 minutes to go down 2-1,” added Adotey.



“Well it's a good start because we have two games at home, it is very important that I claim the 6 points as this will ensure my staying at the top of the league,” he concluded.



Karela United will next host Inter Allies in Anyinase.