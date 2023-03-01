Karim Benzema posts cryptic message after being snubbed in FIFA Best Award

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon Dór Award

French international, Karim Benzema has made a post on his social media pages believed to be a dig at FIFA for crowning Lionel Messi as the Men's Best Player of 2022.

Lionel Messi on Monday, February 27, 2023, was crowned the Best Player in the World by FIFA, beating off competition from the French duo, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema.



The award which was Messi's 77th individual award in his career was questioned by many who believed that 2022 was the year of Karim Benzema and that the award should have gone to him instead.



The Real Madrid captain appears to be disappointed that he didn't get the award and he has posted his stats and awards at both club and national levels in 2022.



The post from the 2022 Ballon D'or winner has gone viral on various social media platforms as many believe that he is asking whether he or World Cup winner Lionel Messi deserves the FIFA best award more.

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA Best Award after scoring 54 points in the voting while Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema secured 44 and 34 votes respectively.



Check out Karim Benzema's social media post as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports below:



