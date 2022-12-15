0
Menu
Sports

Karim Benzema receives approval to rejoin France squad ahead of World Cup final - Reports

Benzema 35465768798 France striker, Karim Benzema

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

France striker, Karim Benzema, can now rejoin the French squad in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Reports by Mundo Deportivo claim that the reigning Ballon d'Or holder has received permission from Real Madrid to join France after regaining full fitness.

Benzema left France's camp after tearing a muscle in his left thigh a few days before the defending champions' opening game against Australia.

Despite his absence, the Blues have managed to progress to the final after beating Morocco 2-0 in the semis.

When asked about Benzema's possible return during the post-match press conference, Didier Deschamps refused to answer.

"I prefer we move on to the next question," he said.

Karim Benzema could return to the squad because the manager did not replace him after his injury. He has regained fitness and has begun full training at Real Madrid.

France will face Argentina in the final on Sunday, December 18, 2022, as they quest to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: