Karim Benzema receives approval to rejoin France squad ahead of World Cup final - Reports

France striker, Karim Benzema

France striker, Karim Benzema, can now rejoin the French squad in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Reports by Mundo Deportivo claim that the reigning Ballon d'Or holder has received permission from Real Madrid to join France after regaining full fitness.



Benzema left France's camp after tearing a muscle in his left thigh a few days before the defending champions' opening game against Australia.



Despite his absence, the Blues have managed to progress to the final after beating Morocco 2-0 in the semis.



When asked about Benzema's possible return during the post-match press conference, Didier Deschamps refused to answer.

"I prefer we move on to the next question," he said.



Karim Benzema could return to the squad because the manager did not replace him after his injury. He has regained fitness and has begun full training at Real Madrid.



France will face Argentina in the final on Sunday, December 18, 2022, as they quest to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.



