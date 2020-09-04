Sports News

Karim Zito backs Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Karim Zito is confident that new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah will succeed at the club.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as CEO of the Porcupine Warriors last month on a three-year mandate.



Karim Zito, who is a former player of Asante Kotoko, believes the young administrator has enough knowledge of the game to help the club to bounce back to its glory days.

Speaking to Kwaku Osei TV, he said, “I discovered his in depth knowledge about football when he presented his manifesto during the GFA presidency elections. He being a lawyer speaks volume."



"I just laughed off when i heard people affiliating him to Hearts of Oak, it is about what you can do, that's what matters”

