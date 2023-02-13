Karim Zito boasts of his tactical superiority after beating Kotoko 2-0 in Dawu

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito has spoken about his tactical superiority after masterminding his team's comfortable 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Dreams FC, who went into the match day 17 fixture against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Dawu Park, after going three games without a win came out with flying colours as the Porcupine Warriors were no match for them.



The Porcupine Warriors were dominated in the game as two goals from Gael Aholou and Agyenim Boateng in each half were enough for Dreams FC.



According to Karim Zito, his team performed better against Asante Kotoko because he mounted a good strategy before the game, and that worked to perfection.



“My midfielders did very well I told them if you leave Agadas, you leave sheriff you have yourself to blame. So make sure that…and then Nortey I make sure that they came with 4-3-3 and I came with 4-4-2.



"So at any given time when I lose the ball, I am 5 instead of 4 so we outnumbered them we didn’t give them space I know they are very technically sound if you give them space you can’t play them. So I just press them not to give them space to do what they want to do,” Zito said after the game.

Dreams FC have now moved to the 10th position on the Premier League table with 23 points while Asante Kotoko still maintain their 4th position, 5 points behind leaders Aduana Stars.







