Karim Zito calls for adjustment of GPL calendar to aid clubs participating in Inter-Club Competitions

Coach Abdul Karim Zito

Head Coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito says the late start of the Ghana Premier League hampers the progress of Ghanaian clubs participating in CAF Inter-Club Competitions.

Despite progressing to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup, having defeated Guinean side Milo FC 3-2 on aggregate at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 27, Zito admits his players showed signs of early jitters.



Speaking to the media ahead of their next task, Zito lamented Ghana’s league schedule negatively affecting preparations for CAF competitions.



“We are not playing the league so the match fitness is not there and the other countries are playing the league so here we have to sit down and look at our calendar so it will help those who qualify for Africa.



"I’m in Ghana preparing for Africa but I don’t have anyone to play against. Samartex considered me because the two managers used to be my assistants and with the Black Galaxies, it was because of Didi Dramani, while Heart of Lions agreed because their coach used to be my assistant at the U20 level. He’s my boy so you see they agreed to help,” he added.

Dreams will now face FC Kallon of Sierra Leone in the second preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15 before travelling for the return leg on Friday, September 29 at the Southern Arena Stadium in Sierra Leone.



