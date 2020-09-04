Sports News

Karim Zito picks Prof. Mintah and others as perfect candidates for GFA Technical Director role

Sports psychologist, Professor J.K Mintah

Ghana U-20 head coach, Karim Zito is backing Professor Mintah, Coach J.E Sarpong, Malik Jabir and Bashiru Hayford for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director job.

According to the Dreams FC tactician, the four Ghanaian coaches know the terrain very well and will fit in very well in the role if they are given the opportunity to serve.



“I think Prof. Mintah, J.E Sarpong, Malik Jabir, Bashiru Hayford deserve to be technical director for Ghana football."



“They know the terrain and have that needed qualities to perform well but the final say lies in the power of the president, whether to appoint an expatriate or a Ghanaian”, Coach Zito told Kwaku Osei TV on YouTube.

The Ghana Football Association has been without a technical director since April 2020 when Francis Oti Akenteng left the role vacant.



Although the GFA has revealed that 6 candidates are being considered for the top job, their names have not been disclosed.

