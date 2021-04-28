Karim Zito reacts after retaining Black Satellites head coach position

Karim Zito

Dreams FC Technical Director Karim Zito has expressed his delight after retaining his position as head coach of the Black Satellites in the latest reshuffle of the technical teams of the various national teams.

He guided the U-20 team to their fourth AFCON glory in Mauritania last month and also won the WAFU B tournament in December 2020.



He will be assisted by Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu - who was previously the head coach of Ghana’s U15 side.



Boadu replaces Karela United head coach Augustine Evans Adottey - who as assistant to Zito.



The former Medeama SC trainer is the only addition to the technical team as all other members of the team have been maintained.

"One day I was driving to Dawu & one of my lads called me to congratulate me, and I asked him why I am coming to Tamale to be congratulated? And he replied No, but for maintaining your position as the Head coach of the Black Satellites and I asked have they done that? Then send me.” Zito told West Gold Radio.



“Many of my colleague coaches started calling me to congratulate me. Since we came back I've gone the FA once and my reason was the trophy, but after giving them the trophy , I've never been there again. I'm one man who don't like lobbying. And I've never done that before.”



“Kurt and I have known each other for over twenty-four years and I've even stayed with him in London, our bond is very strong. At a point they wanted to give me the U-20 but I was told to relax.”



“I'm somebody who's very quiet but you can never take me for granted and I don't have any regret in life & even when my finger was cut-off, I didn't die and only Allah knows why. I'm still proud of my life and I trust in Allah,” the former Asante Kotoko ace deduced.