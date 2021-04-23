Karim Zito retains Black Satellites coach position

coach of the Black Satellites, Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito has been retained as the head coach of the Black Satellites.

The former Nsawam Cannery, Asante Kotoko and Ghana right-back has been rewarded for his hard work after leading Ghana to two major titles during the first year of his tenure as coach of the national U-20 team.



Karim Zito led the Satellites to win the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin and the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



He previously worked as the coach of the Black Starlets and Black Meteors.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak head trainer Samuel Boadu has been appointed as an Assistant Coach.



The former Berekum Arsenal and Ghapoha midfielder has been moved from the national U-15 team to the U-20, the Black Satellites.



Salifu Fatawu will also work as an Assistant Coach.

The full technical list includes:



· Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach



· Samuel Boadu – Assistant Coach



· Salifu Fatawu – Assistant Coach



· Jerry Asare – Goalkeepers Trainer



· Roy Ricky Romeo – Masseur

· Opare Anim – Team Doctor



· Gilbert Yankson – Physiotherapist



· Emmanuel Tagoe – Welfare Officer



· Charles Quartey – Equipment Officer