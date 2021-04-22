Karim Zito retains Black Satellites post – Samuel Boadu gets assistant role

Abdul Karim Zito has been retained as Head Coach of the Black Satellites.
The former Nsawam Cannery, Asante Kotoko and Ghana right-back has been rewarded for his hard work after leading Ghana to two major titles during the first year of his tenure as Coach of the national U-20 team.
Karim Zito led the Satellites to win the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin and the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.
He previously worked as Black Starlets and Black Meteors Coach.
Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak head trainer Samuel Boadu has been appointed as Assistant Coach. The former Berekum Arsenal and Ghapoha midfielder has been moved from the national U-15 team to the U-20, the Black Satellites. Salifu Fatawu will also work as an Assistant Coach.
The full list includes:
Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach
Samuel Boadu - Assistant Coach
Salifu Fatawu - Assistant Coach
Jerry Asare - Goal Keepers Trainer
Roy Ricky Romeo - Masseur
Opare Anim - Team Doctor
Gilbert Yankson - Physiotherapist
Emmanuel Tagoe - Welfare Officer
Charles Quartey - Equipment Officer
- Dr. Randy Abbey retains Black Satellites post for another year
- Alhaji Shaibu Salifu Zida chairs Black Starlets Management Committee
- Coach Akunnor hands call-up to three Black Satellites players
- Black Satellites players are not matured for the Black Stars – Sam Johnson
- President Akufo-Addo tasks GFA to deliver more trophies after U-20 AFCON success
- Read all related articles