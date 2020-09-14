Sports News

Kasim Adam travels with Hoffenheim for DfB Pokal clash with Chemnitzer FC

Ghana defender Kasim Adam traveled with TSG Hoffenhein to Chemnitz, Saxony for their DfB Pokal clash with Chemnitzer FC.

The Black Stars center back is one of the 18 players selected for the game by manager Sabastian Hoeneb.



Kassim was loaned out to Fortuna Dusseldorf last season where he played over 15 games in all competitions.

The defender reverted to the Blue and Whites under new manager Hoeneb and is expected to weave his way into the team.





