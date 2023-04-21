0
Kasim Adams thrilled after scoring to send Basel to Conference League semi-final

Kasim Adams Black Stars defender, Kasim Nuhu Adams

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Kasim Nuhu Adams is elated after scoring in FC Basel's win over OGC Nice in the UEFA Conference League.

Adams scored the winner for the Swiss inside extra time to secure a semi-final berth for Basel on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Reacting to the win, he posted a picture of his goal on Twitter and wrote: “Alhamdulillah for everything I have, Alhamdulillah for everything I had, and Alhamdulillah for everything I will have.”

FC Basel, after drawing the first leg two-all, beat Nice 2-1 at the Allianz Riviera to qualify 4-3 on aggregate.

After the second ended one-all in regulation time, Kasim Adams scored a fantastic header to hand the away side the win.

The victory marks Basel's first appearance in European semi-finals since 2013 and will face Italian side Fiorentina in the last four.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
