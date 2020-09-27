Kasim Nuhu’s Hoffenheim thrash Bayern Munich 4-1

Ghana’s Kasim Nuhu watched from the bench on Sunday afternoon as his TSG Hoffenheim outfit posted a 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga.

The two clubs were in action at the Prezero Arena to battle for the available 3 points and produced a thrilling contest in the process.



A good start to the game by the visitors saw Ermin Bicakcic opening the scoring to upset the favorites after just 16 minutes of play.



Shortly after, Munas Dabbur also registered his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for Hoffenheim.

A little after the half-hour mark, Bayern Munich scored through Joshua Kimmich to half the deficit before going into the break.



Though they had high hopes for a comeback in the second half, a determined Hoffenheim side stayed compact and scored 2 more goals courtesy a brace from Andrej Kramaric to complete a sweet 4-1 win against the Bundesliga champions.