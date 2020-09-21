Kassim Adams named in Bundesliga team of the week

Black Stars defender Kasim Nuhu Adams

Black Stars defender Kasim Nuhu Adams has been included in the German Bundesliga Team Of The Week following his output for Hoffenheim on the open day of the new season.

Adams who returned to the club after his loan spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf was solid at the back for Hoffenhein as they defeated FC Cologne on Saturday.



Hoffenhein won the match by 3-2 away from home with Croatian international Kramaric scoring a hat-trick on the day

Below is the team of the week





