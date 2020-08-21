Sports News

Kassim Adams returns to Hoffenheim after loan spell at Fortuna

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams has returned to parent club TSG Hoffenheim to begin preseason following the end of his spell with relegated side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Adams joined his Heffenheim teammates to start preparations for the upcoming Bundesliga season.



Last season, the 25-year old struggled to establish himself at Fortuna Dusseldorf as the Flingeraners suffered relegation to the Bundesliga II.

Kassim Adams would be expected to fight for a place in Sebastien Hoeneb's team for the season.



Adams joined Hoffenheim from Swiss side Young Boys in 2018 on a five year deal.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.