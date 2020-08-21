Kassim Adams returns to Hoffenheim after loan spell at Fortuna

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams has returned to parent club TSG Hoffenheim to begin preseason following the end of his spell with relegated side Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Adams joined his Heffenheim teammates to start preparations for the upcoming Bundesliga season.
Last season, the 25-year old struggled to establish himself at Fortuna Dusseldorf as the Flingeraners suffered relegation to the Bundesliga II.
Kassim Adams would be expected to fight for a place in Sebastien Hoeneb's team for the season.
Adams joined Hoffenheim from Swiss side Young Boys in 2018 on a five year deal.
