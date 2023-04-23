Kassim Mingle sends strong warning to Premier League contenders

Bechem United tactician, Kassim Mingle

Bechem United tactician, Kassim Mingle has sent a note of caution to Premier League opponents who are yet to visit the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for the second round.

Mingle has vowed to win all three home matches they are left to play to keep them in the title race. Legon Cities, Samartex, and Berekum Chelsea are yet to visit Bechem.



According to the gaffer making their home ground a fortress will be key in their title challenge.

Speaking to StarTimes after their 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak, Mingle said: "Everybody is strong in his home. When you sit in your house and somebody comes to beat you and your children in the house will you be happy? So definitely when you come you will fall. When you come to this pitch you are going to fall."



The Hunters travel to Abrankese to play King Faisal for their next game.