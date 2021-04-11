Kate Agyeman and Edwin Gadayi steal GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 2021 Show in Accra Open

All the winners were presented with certificates and prizes

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The Accra Open Meet of the 2021 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human competition attracted a lot of special guests and dignitaries and all the athletes put up great performances with rising stars Kate Agyeman of UDS and Edwin Gadayi from Kumasi picking up the top first positions in the seniors' races.

Both members of the GNPC Speedsters Club really had a stiff challenge from other finalists but came out victorious. While Kate Agyeman did 12secs in fighting neck to neck with hot favourite Grace Obour (12.16secs) and Janet Mensah (12.34secs) who placed third in the female's hot race, Gadayi had to use all his speed and strength to run 10.56secs to beat contenders Sarfo Ansah (10. 60secs) and Solomon Hammond of the University of Ghana (10.86secs ).



16-year-old Benedict Kwartemaa aka ‘Jetter’ of Okess SHS who won the U18 Girls was also a delight to watch as she blasted past her rivals in 12. 26secs. Deborah Acheampong did 12.51secs to place second and Felicia Awuni was timed 12.74secs.



Ashanti Region’s Eku Gabriel Fletcher won the Boys U18 in 10.91secs. followed by Adisco rising star, Abdul Razak from Cape Coast in 11.05secs and William Opare also came in 11.76secs.



Disables athletes, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe and Atsu Maclean who are preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Game also thrilled guests with the Wheelchair Race.



All the winners were presented with certificates and prizes.

The occasion was used to honour three former Ghanaian Athletics Champions; Mike Ahey, Okoe Addy and Ohene Karikari, the first Ghanaian to win an international race outside Ghana. They received gifts from Adidas and GNPC.



Mr Reks Brobbey, the brain behind Ghana’s Fastest Concept said Ghana once ruled the world in sprints, but now attention and funds are on football.



He appealed to sports authorities to bring back the love for Athletics.



Present at the Legon UG Sports Stadium was the Special Guest of Honour, Secretary of the President of Ghana Nana Bediatuo Asante, Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah Technical Adviser to the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare Executive Chairman of the LOC for the 2023 African Games, Mr Ahmed of the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh General Manager Sustainability GNPC, Mr K.B. Asante MD of Ghana Gas, the Guest of Honour, Mr Sandy Agyeman, Mr George Lutterodt, Mr. and Miss Ghana 2020.



Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh called on sports events organisers to involve the media to attract eyeballs and attract sponsors.