Sports News

Kayserispor chief confirms talks with Besiktas over Bernard Mensah

Bernard Mensah

President of Kayserispor Berna Gozbasi has confirmed discussions with Besiktas overprized asset Bernard Mensah.

Besiktas and Galatasaray are the two top clubs jostling over the signature of the Ghana midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window.



But it appears that the Black Eagles are winning the race after making an official approach for the player.



According to Kayserispor capo, Berna Gozbasi, she has opened talks with the Vodafone Park outfit over the sale of the 25-year-old.

"I am not talking to anybody until the end of the league. It is true that we only have a meeting with Be?ikta? Officially. I have not made a decision because the league is not over yet," the female Turkish football administrator told Beyaz TV per Sporx.



Mensah has plundered 5 goals and provided 8 assists in his 23 league appearances for the club so far this term.



His contract with Kayserispor expires in 2022.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.