Kayserispor misfit Yaw Ackah joins BB Erzurumspor

Yaw Ackah, Ghanaian midfielder

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Ackah has left Kayserispor to join Büyük?ehir Belediye Erzurumspor for the rest of the season.

Ackah was transferred to Kayserispor from Portuguese side Boavista.



The 21-year-old, however, failed to churn out regular playing time.



He has been shipped to Erzurumspor for the remainder of the campaign.

The Erzurum-based outfit have an obligation to purchase him permanently in the summer.



Ackah played 13 times for Kayserispor in all competitions before leaving for Erzurumspor on Monday.