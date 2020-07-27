Sports News

Kayserispor seeks buyer for Bernard Mensah to offset Atlético Madrid debt

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Relegated Turkish side Kayserispor is looking for a 3.8 million Euros transfer for Bernard Mensah to offset debt owed Atlético Madrid.

Mensah, 25, is expected to leave the club this summer following the side's demotion from the Superliga side.



Giants Galatasaray, who are interested in the Ghanaian, have been told to cough up €3.8 million for the midfielder.



"We have a 3.8 million Euros transfer fee to Atletico Madrid. We are ready to give Mensah to the club that pays this money." Kayserispor chief Berna Gözba??



"We have to pay our debt to Atletico."

"This means any club that can match up the figure will hold of the services of the Ghanaian midfielder."



Bernard Mensah, who is also wanted by Be?ikta?, produced 5 goals and 8 assists in 25 games in the league this season.



The Ghanaian, after a year loan at Kayserispor, signed from Atlético Madrid on a permanent basis for 3.6 million euros, a sum that the Spanish side still haven't received.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.