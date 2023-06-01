3
Sports

Keep going to the stadia to support your teams in the Ghana Premier League – Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew Led.jpeg Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has appealed to Ghanaians to help the local league to grow.

In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media, the Crystal Palace forward stressed that it is important that fans troop to the stadium on match days to support their teams.

“I encourage everyone to keep on supporting the betPawa Premier League.

“I’m urging everyone to keep coming to the stadium to fill the stadium because it’s important to our league. Thank you guys,” Jordan Ayew appealed.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will come to an end next month.

Teams have only two matches to play before a champion is crowned.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew has been named in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifier between Madagascar and Ghana on June 18.

