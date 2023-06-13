0
Menu
Sports

'Keep it safe, we're coming for it' - Kotoko congratulate Medeama on Ghana Premier League triumph

Medeama 43567 Medeama City were on Sunday crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have congratulated Medeama SC for winnning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title following their 3-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves take over from the Porcupine Warriors who won the crown a season back.

Congratulating the Tarkwa-based side, Asante Kotoko jokingly said they should keep the title safe they would be coming for it in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

"Congratulations on being crowned Champions of the 2023 Premier League Season," Asante Kotoko wrote on Twitter. Adding, "keep the trophy safe because we are coming for it ???? @MedeamaSC."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Related Articles: