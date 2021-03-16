'Keep on fooling'- Wakaso reacts to reports linking him to Kotoko

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has laughed off reports that he is close to joining Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko.

Mubarak Wakaso has been unattached following the collapse of his Chinese club Jiangsu Suning FC due to financial reasons.



It was reported that he will join the Porcupine Warriors on an initial six months loan deal while he sorts out his long-term future.



"Keep on fooling gymii," Mubarak Wakaso wrote when the news of his move to Kotoko was shared online.

See Mubarak Wakaso's post below:



