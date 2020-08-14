Sports News

Kelvin Ofori facing strong competition from Dusseldorf attacking teammates

Ghanaian international, Kelvin Ofori is facing strong competition from Fortuna Düsseldorf teammates who play his position ahead of the start of the next football season.

Last season, the 19-year-old made a claim for a starting role and had a few opportunities to play for the senior team of the club after gaining promotion from the junior team.



Though his manager Uwe Rösler has stressed that he will have a big role to play in the upcoming season, Kelvin Ofori still has a lot of competition in the team and will need to up his game if he wants to get the nod for a starting position.

The likes of Rouwen Hennings, Kenan Karaman, Emmanuel Iyoha, as well as his compatriot Nana Opoku Ampomah are all flank players who can operate in any attacking position.



Ofori will hence need to work hard to be better than most of the aforementioned players in order to cement a place in the starting 11 to ensure he gets to play regularly next season.

